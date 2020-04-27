Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gene Moore Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Gene Moore, Sr., passed away April 26, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was 79 years old. He was the son of Ceby Moore and Blanche Fields Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, Robert "Bud" Moore, C.B. Moore, James Moore, Clara Thomas, Mildred Boyer, Dorothy Madison, Sandra Meadows and Janice Massengill and daughter, Marilyn McLane.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joanne Moore of Grantsboro, NC, his two sons, Bobby Moore, Jr. of Grantsboro, and William Ray Moore of St. Petersburg, Fl. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Katie and Amanda Moore, Paige Huie, Eric McLane, Brendon Herring and Rachel Rigter. He also leaves behind his brother Bill Moore of Grantsboro and his sister Donna Ellis of New Bern, NC.

Bobby was born in Snow Hill, NC in 1940. He moved to Miami, FL in 1958. He began his career in the marine business with the help of Robert "Pop" Meekins, his brother in-law. In 1964 he went to work with Richard Bertram at Bertram's Yacht Company. Mr. Bertram took Bobby to Europe to be his riding mechanic, which was the start of his lifetime powerboat racing career. Bobby went on to win many world and national championship titles. In 1965 he began racing with Don Aronow, founder of the Cigarette Boat Company and then went on to race with Bill Wishnick, chairman of the board of Witco Chemical Company. While working with Bill, he originated the throttle man position that is used in all offshore powerboat racing today. He then had to put a pause on his race career when he was drafted in the Army during the Vietnam War. After returning from the Army, he went on to run his marine business with Jack Stuteville, Bob & Jack's Custom Marine. In the late 1970's Bob and Jack parted ways and Bob opened up Bobby Moore's Custom Marine, world famous for offshore powerboat rigging and racing. Moore worked with clients from all over the world who respected his knowledge, ingenuity and professionalism. In 2000 he retired and moved back to Eastern, NC to be closer to his family, but he always missed his race family and cherished the memories. He will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 29, 200 at New Bethlehem FWB Church Cemetery in Grantsboro, NC.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





