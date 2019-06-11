Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Jerone Gaskins. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary



The funeral service will be held in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro on Thursday at 2 PM. Burial will follow in the cemetery of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Bobby was a lifetime resident of the Epworth Community. He owned and operated Gaskins Siding and Windows for 45 years. He had a strong work and family ethic and was a quiet mentor that believed actions spoke louder than words. He enjoyed car racing – dirt track or NASCAR, it didn't matter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and his twin sister.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Barrow Gaskins; daughter, Wendy Decker; special son-in-law, Benjamin Decker; son, Jay Gaskins; special daughter-in-law, Lisa Davis Gaskins; grandchildren, Chris Decker (Dawn), Amber Decker, and Chase Gaskins; great grandchildren, Tyler Tillman, Emily White, Macie Davenport, and Caleb Decker; and his sister, Joy Gaskins Russell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.

Bobby was a lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials contributions be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, c/p Julie Wiggins, 6063 Clark Ford Road, Ayden, NC 28513.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.

Online condolences at

