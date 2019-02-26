Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Lee Smith. View Sign

VANCEBORO - Mr. Bobby Lee Smith, 76, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro officiated the by Reverends Kenneth Dixon and Phillip Lewis. Burial will follow in Chapman's Cemetery.

Mr. Smith, son of the late Wilbur O. and Gladys Belle Lewis Smith, was a native and lifelong resident of Vanceboro. He worked as a subcontractor in residential and commercial construction for more than 45 years.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by sisters, Geraldine Carrow and Elitha Jenkins; and brother, Donald Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Geneva P. Smith; daughters, Carla Ayers and Theresa Smith; son, Brian Oliver and wife, Crystal, all of Vanceboro; stepchildren, Sherri Paul and Keith Paul, both of Grantsboro; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Smith and wife, Pattie, of Cove City;

sisters, Lois Fornes and Betty Barr, both of Vanceboro; and close friend and business associate, Wallace Smith.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro, and other times at the home.

