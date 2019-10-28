Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Owen Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Owen Johnson was born on March 23, 1931 in Pea Ridge, Arkansas. He was married for 62 years to Edith (Campen) Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Edith Ray Johnson; daughter, Karla Sessing and husband John; son, Kevin "BJ" Johnson and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Courtney Cohen and husband Steve, Elyse Maxwell and husband Lance, Kolt Johnson and wife Holly, Mark Sessing and wife Heather, Chelsea Cummings and Collin Cummings; great-grandchildren, Reese, Shelby, Makayla, Harvey, Matthew and Stella; along with several nieces, nephews and friends. Bob will always be remembered for his love of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife of 62 years and his family. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his smile and ability to help others through difficult times. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Memorials: Pamlico County Heritage Center, 10642 NC Hwy 55, East Grantsboro, NC 28529 or Houston's First Baptist Church, Pastoral Care, 7401 Katy Frwy., Houston, TX 77024. A memorial service will be held November 2, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Frwy, Houston, Texas 77024. Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019

