Bobby Ray Broadie Sr., 66, of 895 Blades Road, Havelock, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence.
Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday with family hour at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence.
His service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Piney Grove AMEZ Church, 1430 Temples Point Rd., Havelock. The interment with military honors will follow at Piney Grove Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Dunn Broadie.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019