Bobby Ray McDonald, 62, of 305 Spence St., formerly of New Bern, died Sunday, March 31,2019.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church-Rocky Run. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, La Grange.
Visitation is Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
