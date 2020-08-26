Bonnie Jean Ellison Thomas, 73, of New Bern died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at her residence.

Viewing hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.

The service may viewed on Oscars Facebook page

Her service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery followed by the interment.

She is survived by her sons, James Nelson Thomas and Marcus Golden; daughters, Janet Buford and Felicia Harris; sisters, Lina Collins, Mary Ann Lindsey, Angel Lindsey, Leather Ellison, Wanda Cuthbertson, Willie Lea Whithead and Florence Harris; brothers, Elmer Ellison, Cornell Ellison, Morris Ellison, Rayford Ellison, Alvin Swinson and Alton Swinson; 10 grandchildren.

Face mask required. Chairs are limited bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



