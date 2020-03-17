Bonnie Jones Tart, 73, of Cove City, passed away on March 16, 2020.
She was born October 11, 1946 in Craven County, NC. She was a charter member of Gospel Outreach Independent Baptist Church. She dearly loved her family and her church family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Herman (Doc) Jones and Leaurah Smith Jones and her sister, Ann Stilley.
Bonnie is survived by her husband James C. Tart Jr. of the home; daughter, Marie Hardison and husband, Mike of Cove City, NC; one grandson, Cody Gray Godwin of Cove City, NC; sister, Sandra Slachta of New Bern, NC and brother, Herman Jones of Vanceboro, NC.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Gospel Outreach Independent Baptist Church in Cove City followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at the Wells Family Cemetery, Wells Road, Cove City, NC.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Gospel Outreach Independent Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020