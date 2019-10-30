Brantron Duane Clark

Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
NEW BERN - Brantron Duane "Chief" Clark, 36, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Evelyn Clark, 122 East Pleasant Hill Drive, New Bern.
His service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Macedonia M.B. Church, 550 N.C. Hwy 55 West, Pleasant Hill Community, New Bern. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
