Brenda Dawn White Provost, 60, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.

Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Vanceboro Christian Church, officiated by Pastor Michael Swain.

Brenda will be remembered for her amazing cooking and her hospitality. Her creativity also extended to her ability as an interior designer where she could make any room look amazing. She especially shined in her career as a licensed cosmetologist where she enjoyed making people look their best.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David William Provost; siblings, Butch White, Cathy White Crowley and husband Charles, Shannon White and wife Tami, Gary White and wife Gloria, and Brad White; mother-in-law, Nancy Provost; brothers-in-law, Paul Provost and Craig Provost; her furry friend, M.C.; 6 nieces; 7 nephews; 10 great-nieces; 7 great-nephews; 2 great-great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Doris White and sister, Janet White Rousey.

The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Vanceboro Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.

Brenda Dawn White Provost, 60, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Vanceboro Christian Church, officiated by Pastor Michael Swain.Brenda will be remembered for her amazing cooking and her hospitality. Her creativity also extended to her ability as an interior designer where she could make any room look amazing. She especially shined in her career as a licensed cosmetologist where she enjoyed making people look their best.She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David William Provost; siblings, Butch White, Cathy White Crowley and husband Charles, Shannon White and wife Tami, Gary White and wife Gloria, and Brad White; mother-in-law, Nancy Provost; brothers-in-law, Paul Provost and Craig Provost; her furry friend, M.C.; 6 nieces; 7 nephews; 10 great-nieces; 7 great-nephews; 2 great-great nieces.She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Doris White and sister, Janet White Rousey.The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Vanceboro Christian Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.

