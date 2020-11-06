Brenda Gaye Campbell Lynch, 65, of New Bern, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing Home.

Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook page.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Wayne Moore Jr., New Bern and Ricardo Lee Moore, New Bern; sisters, Rosetta Campbell, Baltimore, Md., Lelia Becton, Hazel Fields and Theresa Jones, all of New Bern.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





