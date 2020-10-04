Brenda Heath

On Sunday, September 27th 2020, Brenda "BJ" Heath, went to be with the Lord at 71 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Heath; her parents, Myrtle and Lester Meeks; her siblings, Robert "Kent," Curtis "Curt," William "Bill," Joe, Randy, James, and Grace.

She is survived by her step daughter, Patti Meyers and her husband Ed Meyers, her niece, Donna Meeks and her fiancé, George "GB" Salyers Jr., their daughter, Kylie Salyers, her nephew, Timothy Brandon, his wife, Heather Brandon, their children, Kaylie, Ainsley and Colin, her grandchildren, Krystin and Chris Thorson, Cam and Morgan Wyatt, Nikki Basurto, and Stephanie Basurto and her great grandchildren, Troy, Jake, Nate, Raeghan, Noah, Avalee, and Parker, as well as, her closest friends, Betty & John Brinkley and Susan & Jack Brown, her Pastor, David McAnelly, and her beloved four legged best friend, Buddy.

Brenda was born on July 1st, 1949. She called New Bern, NC home the majority of her life. She was a member of Spring Garden Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting, cooking, reading and helping others. She will always be remembered as the loving, caring, giving, strong woman that she was.

Out of respect and concern for the health of others during COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.

Services entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





