Brenda Ingram Horne, 76 of Trent Woods, departed this life on April 27, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Tommy Ruddock (JoAnn); son, Steve Ingram (Reiko); three grandchildren, Derek Flake, Paige Harper, and Noah Ingram and two great-grandchildren, Austen and Gabriel Flake. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherril Ingram, two daughters, Julie Ingram, and Cheryle Ingram; her parents, Myrtle Nichols Ruddock and James Ruddock; and two brothers, James Ruddock Jr., and Charles Ruddock. Her nurturing and giving spirit will be missed, and she will be forever loved.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville.

Graveside will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Holly Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, NC.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



