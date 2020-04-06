VANCEBORO - Brenda Jones Witherington, 63, of Vanceboro passed away April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Duke and Neppie Jones; and brother, Tommy Jones. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Roach and Dustin (Miranda) Witherington; brother, Roger (Jan) Jones; sisters, Yolanda (Jim) Olson and Jeannie Heath; sister-in-law, Vickie Jones; and four grandchildren, Joanna, Hannah and Phillip Painter and Lily Witherington and close friends, June Dail and Tammy Drake. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to the Pruitt Health Hospice Foundation, 1626 Jeurgens Ct. Norcross, GA 30093. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020