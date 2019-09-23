Brenda Joyce Willis Emory, 78, of Trent Woods, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Wayne Emory Sr., infant daughter Kimberly Michelle Emory, grandsons; Shawn Lee Hall and Justin Michael Lovel.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Robert Emory II (Jamie) of Jacksonville, Frankie Hall (Vicki) of Plymouth, daughters; Deborah Lewis (Michael) of New Bern, Lisa Emory Shelton (Gary) of Blounts Creek, Tammy Emory Jones (Lewis) of Comfort, sister, Trudy Bennett of Pamlico County, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

She loved her family, they were the most important aspect of her life. She loved to spend time with all the children in her family. She also enjoyed collecting recipes and going to the beach when she could.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Cotten Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Cotten Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

