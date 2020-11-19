Brenda Leigh King, 59, of New Bern, died on Oct. 25, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Carlton Walston of Taylorsville; brothers, Douglas Walston of Fountain, Ray Walston of Williamston and Robert Walston of Windsor; sisters, Patricia Simpson of New Bern and Marie Gonzalez of Farmville; and six grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.



