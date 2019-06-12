Brent Bailey, 57, of Cove City went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019.
He is predeceased by his parents Harry and Shirley Bailey; maternal grandparents, Paul and Myrtle Mae McCoy.
He was an active member of Bridgeton FWB Church and taught Sunday School there. He worked with Copy Pro for 27 years. He supported his boys by being involved in the Cub Scouts as Den Master and continuing with the Boy Scouts and The order of the Arrow. He was a member of Gideon's International. He loved hunting and shooting sports. Camo was his color of Choice.
Surviving is his wife, April Bailey; Sons, Justin Cody Hinson and George Daniel Hinson and wife, Samantha; Special Brother, Ted Sanders and wife, Cathy.
A memorial Service will be held 3:00pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Bailey family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019