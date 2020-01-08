Brian Bickwick

Brian Bickwick, 83, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away January 5, 2020. He was a US Air force veteran. He enjoyed wood working and enjoyed his shop. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Bickwick; daughter, Betsy Lannon of Arizona; stepson, David Quinn; grandsons, Niles and Ethan. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Bickwick family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
