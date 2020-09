Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Keith Wetherington, 54, of Cove City, died on Sept. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Frankie and Frances Wetherington; and brothers, Joey Wetherington and Ronnie Hutton.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wintergreen OFWB Church. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. and the burial will follow.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



