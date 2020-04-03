|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burton C. Lebo.
|
|
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Brice's Creek Bible Church
NEW BERN - Rev. Burton C. Lebo, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Croatan Village Assisted Living. A native of Northfield, NJ and raised in Millersville, PA, Burton was a US Coast Guard veteran and was a professional soccer player. He excelled in sports and often entertained family and friends with special sports moments that he had gathered throughout his journey in life. It was through those stories that he often taught principles of living a godly life. His love of people and physical education led Burt to serve in the YMCA and as pastor in Wakefield and Haverhill Mass., and in McAlpin, FL. He devoted his life to God and was a minister for 30 years. He retired in 2013 from his church in McAlpin, FL, but continued to minister to those around him throughout the remainder of his life.
A celebration of Burt's life will be for the family on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Brice's Creek Bible Church at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Barry Teague officiating. The service will also be available via Facebook Live at the service time accessed at "Brice's Creek Bible Church" Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bricescreekbiblechurch. Those wishing to offer condolences and prayers may visit www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Advent Christian Village Advent Christian Village PO Box 4345 Dowling Park, FL 32064, www.acvillage.net, or Brice's Creek Bible Church 3998 US Hwy 70 East New Bern, NC 28560, www.bricescreekbiblechurch.org.
Burton is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 65+ years, Lenore, of New Bern, NC; his daughters, Peggy Lebo, and husband Ron Florentine, of Carlsbad, CA; Karen Piper, and husband Andy, of Hampstead, NH; his sons, Martin Lebo, and wife Lora, of New Bern, NC; and Ed Lebo, and wife Julie, of West Simsbury, CT. He also leaves behind his twin sister, Ann Lebo Dyke, of Elizabethtown, PA; and his eight grandchildren, Jared (Jessika) Lebo; Patrick Lebo; Nathaniel (Bethany) Lebo, all of New Bern, NC; Lauren Lebo, of New York, NY; Joshua Lebo; Jonathan Lebo; Luke Barber, all of West Simsbury, CT; and Kevin Piper, of Hampstead, NH.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Lebo Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|