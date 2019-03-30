Byrtle Hawkins Mitchell
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byrtle (Hawkins) Mitchell.
FORT BARNWELL-Byrtle Hawkins Mitchell, 93, of Fort Barnwe11, NC, went to meet her Heavenly Father March 27, 2019. She was born Nov. 1, 1925 and lived a long and productive life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dal Mitchell, and is survived by three children, Loretta Mitchell Huggins, Dal Arnold Mitchell, and Fay Mitchell. Also left to cherish her memory are four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, five siblings and a host of relatives and friends.
Byrtle was a joyful spirit and a teacher in Craven County Schools in Vanceboro for 30 years. She loved teaching, gardening, helping others, and the color red.
Visitation is Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at St. Edward's FWB Church in Fort Barnwell where rites by the Order of the Eastern Star chapter will be held, and public remarks shared. The funeral will be Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m., at St. John AME Zion Church in Fort Barnwell. Services by Swinson Funeral Service in Kinston.
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019