NEW BERN – C. E. (Bo) Boyett, 94, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
He graduated from Byrd High School and Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was co-owner of Anne Marie's Bridal and Tuxedo Shoppe. Bo was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in New Bern. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1963. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with one star and an Air Medal with nine stars. He served his country in World War II and Korea.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Davidson McGhee Boyett; his stepchildren, Rain (April) Davidson of Los Angeles, CA, Jennifer (John) Sung of Gaithersburg, MD, Janice (Mike) Dolce of Parsippany, NJ and Jonathan (Raechel) Davidson of Gibbstown, NJ; and five grandchildren, Dominick, Emma, Natalie, Jonathan, and Hadassah.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pollock-Best Funeral Home, followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service, with Dr. Scott Gleason officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund.
