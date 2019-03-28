ARAPAHOE - Calvin Latham Nelson, 76, of 142 Martin Road, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.
Friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Small's Chapel Christian Church, 2672 Don Lee Road, Arapahoe. The interment will follow at the Crawford-Taylor Cemetery, Arapahoe.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019