Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111

Michael Lodington Soares died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, aged 67, after a five year battle with GBM brain cancer. He served with distinction as a senior officer in the US Navy. A 30-year employee of ExxonMobil, Michael retired as Western Regional Operations Manager in 2007. Following retirement, he served as a consultant to the Energy industry and became an accomplished restorer of yachts and classic British automobiles. In 1984, he married Lucille M. Soares (Imperato), a teacher, painter and photographer. Their son, Theodore Lodington Soares, is an advertising director in Los Angeles, CA and is married to Emily Anne Soares (Uthlaut); they have a 1 year old daughter, Penelope Lodington Soares (Poppy). Their daughter, Jessica Ann Weaver, is a Controller for a general contractor in her hometown of Middletown, RI and has a 6 year old son, Max Weaver Lombardo. He was especially close to the Virginia Military Institute, from which he graduated in 1975 on an Army ROTC Scholarship. He served on the Alumni Board for nearly a decade and nurtured many friendships with his Brother Rats over the years. After leaving VMI, he was commissioned into the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and commanded a tank platoon in what was then West Germany. At great effort and with Congressional support, however, he achieved a rare interservice transfer to the US Navy. As the son of a WWII Naval Officer, his heart was with the Navy. He served with distinction for 25 years, including two command tours, and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal. In the 1990s, Captain Soares was an adjunct instructor in Labor and Industrial Relations at Salve Regina University in Newport, RI. He also served as Senior Warden at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, also in Newport, RI. In 2013, he moved to New Bern, NC and in 2016, founded and served as Commissioner of the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League. He was also a member of the New Bern Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Captain Soares' formidable accomplishments pale beside his stunningly quick wit and comedic sensibilities. He was especially adept at laser-like and hugely inappropriate comments that would set the table on a roar. Thus, he leaves many dear friends and relatives, from coast to coast, who will miss him greatly. Interment will be private, but donations may be sent to the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League, website



