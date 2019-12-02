Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Newton. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Newton departed this world for heavenly glory on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born in Altus, Oklahoma on December 5, 1929 to Howard and Enid Anglund Newton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Miriam Newton Hancock. His survivors include his wife of 42 years, Pamela Tipton Newton, his son, Bret Ewing Newton (Alison) and grandchildren Elijah and Ruth Newton of Elon, North Carolina.

Carl graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University with a degree in History and Political Science and teaching credentials. He attended the University of Oklahoma, Norman, for graduate school as well as Marine Corps Command and Staff College, Quantico, with a thesis to prove it.

Carl's military service included 5 years with the Thunderbird Division of the Oklahoma National Guard, which was deployed to the Korean War. There, he saw much combat and saved twelve South Korean soldiers who otherwise would have perished on the battlefield.

In 1954, Carl decided to exercise his teaching skills and taught history and several other subjects in New Mexico. But, his heart pined for membership in an elite fighting force and so he joined the Marines in 1956. He loved the Corps and his troops. His men would have followed their skipper anywhere.

During the Vietnam War, Carl served two tours of duty in Vietnam, seeing considerable combat before being attached to General Abrams staff as his DMZ expert officer.

Retiring from the Marine Corps in 1974, Carl ran several businesses over the years. Noted for his wry and subtle sense of humor and his voracious reading of history books, he was a "go to" person for military and general history.

Carl was a faithful member of Village Chapel Presbyterian Church and the church choir, having been gifted with a lovely tenor voice. He also was an avid golfer, loved sailing , painting sailboats, animals, and a range of other subjects, and his love of dogs, cats, and horses was legendary. He is also survived by his dogs Reagan and Jill, faithful companions until the end.

Services will take place at Village Chapel Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 7th with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and funeral service at 2:00 p.m., led by Rev. Norman Evans. Subsequently, there will be full military honors graveside at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern, NC.

