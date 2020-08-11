1/
Carlos Demetrius Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Demetrius Martin, 45, of New Bern, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Viewing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
His service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Road, New Bern, followed by the interment.
He is survived by his wife, Adriane Lee Martin of the home; five sons, Shyquill Espino, Carlos D. Martin II, Quamir Martin, Jordan Lee and Jermiah Lee; one daughter, Bianca Rutherford; his mother, Louise Martin Mitchell, Chapel Hill; two sisters, Crystal Martin, Raleigh and Lillie Jasmine Mitchell, Chapel Hill; one granddaughter.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved