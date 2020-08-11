Carlos Demetrius Martin, 45, of New Bern, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Viewing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.

His service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Road, New Bern, followed by the interment.

He is survived by his wife, Adriane Lee Martin of the home; five sons, Shyquill Espino, Carlos D. Martin II, Quamir Martin, Jordan Lee and Jermiah Lee; one daughter, Bianca Rutherford; his mother, Louise Martin Mitchell, Chapel Hill; two sisters, Crystal Martin, Raleigh and Lillie Jasmine Mitchell, Chapel Hill; one granddaughter.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



