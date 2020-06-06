Or Copy this URL to Share

Carlos Vizcarrondo-Rodriguez, 25, of New Bern, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



