Carlos Vizcarrondo-Rodriguez, 25, of New Bern, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.