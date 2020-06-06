Carlos Vizcarrondo-Rodriguez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Vizcarrondo-Rodriguez, 25, of New Bern, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved