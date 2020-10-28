1/1
Carlton Jones Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlton L. Jones Sr., 69, of Manchester, NH died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Hooksett, NH following a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 18, 1950, in New Bern, NC; the son of the late Herbert V. and Annie Bell (Phillips) Jones.
Carlton, better known as Papa Jones could be seen in his blue jeans, button up plaid shirt with two pockets (often buttoned crooked) and cowboy boots. He was an expert upholsterer by trade. He had a charming southern accent and could often be seen dancing or singing along to his favorite country tunes. He was an amazing cook, whether it be hosting a pig roast, frying seafood or making a big ole pot of chili, whatever it was, he always made more than enough, just in case someone stopped by. He loved being outside fishing, crabbing, camping, going for walks and simply enjoying nature. More than anything he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who really were the light of his life. He will be remembered for his big, goofy smile, terrible jokes, big heart and not putting up with any phoney baloney (ask his grandchildren about the story).
Members of his family include his wife and mother of his children, Susan Jones; his siblings, Harold Cleo Jones and wife Teny; Eva Mae Clark and late husband Ruben, Jimmy Jones and wife Jackie, Annette Canady and husband Ben. His children; daughter, Susan Lievens and husband Jason of Hooksett, NH; son, Carl Jones Jr. and wife Angie; daughter Amanda Doward and husband Chris. Grandchildren; Alexis Lievens and wife Sam, Austin Lievens, Caitlin Doward, Thomas Doward, James Moll, Makayla Jones; great grandchild Braelyn Moll and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph Earl Jones and Alfred Jones.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m. November 14, 2020, at Spring Hope Free Will Baptist Church in New Bern, NC. A private burial will take place afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, Carl would hope that you will pay it forward with an unexpected act of kindness.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 22, 2020
I'll miss you, uncle carlton. I wish I could have seen you one more time before you were taken. You were the most kind hearted uncle I ever had and will have.

I hope your wings are comfortable!

With sincere gratitude,
- Donnie Lee Jones
April Jones
Family
October 21, 2020
We send our deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Karl was loved by all. He was a kind and caring man who faced many
trials and tribulations on the road to everlasting life in the resurrection to
Come. May he Rest In Peace... With Love Steve & Judy Messier
Steve M
Family
October 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God help you through these times
Ralph
October 21, 2020
carlton was a real clever guy and a good friend.he will be deeply missed. our thoughts and prayers to his family his friends dave and manny
david moran
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved