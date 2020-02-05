Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmalita Boyd. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Carmalita Boyd, 82, crossed the bar to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Carmalita was the only child of Mollie Davis and William Paul Boyd and was born May 6 1937.

During a church homecoming picnic, Carmalita met Leon Wetherington, and they married in 1953. Her three children, Wendy Stebbins (Jim) of Havelock, Jenny Galloway (Tommy) of New Bern, and Kenneth Wetherington of New Bern, 4 grandsons, and 6 great grandchildren, survive Carmalita.

In her early years, Carmalita was called by the Holy Spirit to be the pianist and organist at Ruth's Chapel Free-Will Baptist Church and had a gospel quartet. She loved singing in the Tabernacle Baptist Church choir in subsequent years.

Carmalita loved children and taught remedial reading and office work at Riverside and Oaks Road Elementary Schools. She was known for her artistry in making bulletin boards, and encouraging the Principal to pull a fire alarm when it would snow so the kids could get out and play in it.

Carmalita always appreciated seeing a pretty crop in a field.

She loved classic country music, gospel music, traveling, NASCAR, and playing Scrabble and cards.

She enjoyed meeting Kenneth at N.C. State University to attend football and basketball games; meeting coaches like Jim Valvano and Dean Smith. She would put on her cowboy boots and visit Kenneth in Houston,Texas and they would go two-stepping. Throughout the late 70's – 2008, they attended NASCAR races in several southern tracks -- stopping by Richard Petty's garage and meeting him thrilled her. Her license plate reads, "LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL," and she would always say, "When the train is going, you got to grab on." She enjoyed talking, joking, and teasing.

Carmalita and Ken traveled and cruised extensively. Their destinations included Hawaii, and down the coast from Alaska to the Panama Canal. They cruised the Caribbean and the northeast around Nova Scotia and down the St. Lawrence River to Quebec.

They enjoyed many US cities and national parks. They traveled through 10 European countries. Many foreigners would ask to have a photo or assist her as if she was a celebrity – this amazed both she and Ken. Carmalita's piano talent allowed her to play by ear or music. She played for a party on top of the Swiss Alps, taking requests and playing many National Anthems in a big International sing-along while it snowed.

Carmalita was a daredevil, went zip lining in Puerto Vallarta and St Thomas, and had no fear of suspension bridges or cliffs. People always enjoyed her enthusiasm when she told of her experiences with Wayne Newton in Vegas, Jay Leno on The Tonight Show, being an "extra" on the Matlock TV show, and meeting President Bill Clinton at Cherry Point. She was amazingly resourceful in getting her and Ken to be VIP guests and meeting the cast of Frasier and Home Improvement in Hollywood.

Carmalita loved President Donald Trump and attended many of his rallies in 2016, even making a short video giving him encouragement that was posted on the Trump Campaign website for a few weeks.

Carmalita would always offer to lead the blessing before eating among strangers as witness that she is a Christian. She was happy to witness, but believed being consistent in life actions was the best example.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7th at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8th with the Rev. Rex Bennett officiating.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

