Carmen Milagro Pagan, 77, of New Bern, passed away peacefully at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was a great mother, who loved and cherished her family greatly. Carmen was a very warm and caring woman, who was a good friend to many and rarely a stranger to anyone. She will be greatly missed.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Edgar Pagan Del Toro, her father Oreste Sevilla and her mother Milagro Rosario.Carmen is survived by her son, Rafael Colon; daughters, Nancy Gonzalez, Elsa Pagan, Norma Pagan, Ada Pagan; many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at Cotten Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. Burial will be at St. Raymond Cemetery in Bronx, N.Y.