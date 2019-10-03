Loved by all who knew her, Carol Ann Sanders Campbell, age 71, died October 2, 2019. Carol was a devoted wife, an exceptional mother, and a steadfast presence in her community. She had a faith deeper than the ocean and a compassionate heart bigger than the tallest mountain. Carol spent half of her life teaching and counseling in public education followed by a career of wrangling children and cattle on the family farm. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Saturday, October 5 at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, October 6 at Kitt Swamp Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Carol is survived by husband, Robert "Bob" Campbell; daughter Catherine Campbell (Andrew Linkous); son Robert Campbell (Jenny Coker); and grandchild, Cassandra Campbell. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Christian Church in North Carolina, designated to Camp Caroline. Online condolences can be made to the Campbell family www.cottenfuneralhome.com Arrangements handled by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019