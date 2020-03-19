Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Barrow) Gaskins. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Viewing 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

VANCEBORO -Mrs. Carol Barrow Gaskins, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Due to the current health guidelines in NC, a graveside funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be available Friday from 11 AM until 4 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro. There will be a time of visiting in the church fellowship hall following the service with crowd limitations mandated by NC to be followed.

Carol, daughter of the late Millard W. and Thelma Dixon Barrow, was a lifetime resident of the Epworth Community. She was a homemaker and longtime member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she served as secretary for the church and United Methodist Womens. She retired from Cherry Point in 1969 and also served as Registrar for Craven County Board of Elections.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gaskins, a sister, Lucille Tripp, and brothers Cleveland and Franklin Barrow.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Decker; special son-in-law, Benjamin Decker; son, Jay Gaskins; special daughter-in-law, Lisa Davis Gaskins; grandchildren, Chris Decker (Dawn), Amber Decker, and Chase Gaskins; great grandchildren, Tyler Tillman, Emily White, Macie Davenport, and Caleb Decker; and a brother, Millard Barrow.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials contributions be made to Epworth United Methodist Church Youth Fund or Epworth United Methodist Church, c/o Julie Wiggins, 6063 Clark Ford Road, Ayden, NC 28513.

The family will receive friends at her home.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.

Online condolences at



VANCEBORO -Mrs. Carol Barrow Gaskins, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.Due to the current health guidelines in NC, a graveside funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be available Friday from 11 AM until 4 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro. There will be a time of visiting in the church fellowship hall following the service with crowd limitations mandated by NC to be followed.Carol, daughter of the late Millard W. and Thelma Dixon Barrow, was a lifetime resident of the Epworth Community. She was a homemaker and longtime member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she served as secretary for the church and United Methodist Womens. She retired from Cherry Point in 1969 and also served as Registrar for Craven County Board of Elections.In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gaskins, a sister, Lucille Tripp, and brothers Cleveland and Franklin Barrow.She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Decker; special son-in-law, Benjamin Decker; son, Jay Gaskins; special daughter-in-law, Lisa Davis Gaskins; grandchildren, Chris Decker (Dawn), Amber Decker, and Chase Gaskins; great grandchildren, Tyler Tillman, Emily White, Macie Davenport, and Caleb Decker; and a brother, Millard Barrow.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials contributions be made to Epworth United Methodist Church Youth Fund or Epworth United Methodist Church, c/o Julie Wiggins, 6063 Clark Ford Road, Ayden, NC 28513.The family will receive friends at her home.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close