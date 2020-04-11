Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Memorial service 2:00 PM live streamed from Garber United Methodist Church Facebook page Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Hamilton, 92, of New Bern, passed away April 9, 2020.

She was a member of Westside Presbyterian church in New Jersey and a member of their choir for 50 years. Locally she was a member of Garber United Methodist Church. Among her passions were Sewing, Quilting, sailing and the water. She was a longtime member of the Feisty Ladies club and a member of the Sewing and Quilting Club. She enjoyed sharing her treasures with worthy causes around the world.

Sadly she is predeceased by her daughter Mariann Gutierrez.

She is survived by her sons, Jim A. Hamilton and wife Maria of Franklin, NJ and Allen Hamilton and wife, Gaya of San Antonio, TX; Grandchildren, Alex Phillips and wife Abby, Michael James Hamilton, Kaitlyn McIntyre and husband Kyle, Allison Patterson and husband, Elizabeth Kidder and husband, Rosalyn Jones and husband, Calvin Hamilton.; Great Granddaughter, Molly and many other great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, April 14, 2020 and will be live streamed from Garber United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Memorials may be made in Carol's name to Backpack Blessings, P.O. Box 1674, New Bern, NC 28563.

