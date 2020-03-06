Carol Jean Baertschi was born to Chris & Marjorie (Chet) Smith of Clinton WI, on April 13, 1951. As the second of seven children Carol learned a good work ethic and a love for cooking. Summer 1967 while swimming at Shopiere Dam she literally bumped into who would be her heart for the next 52 years, Melvin F. Baertschi. They went on to have 2 children, Ruth Ann McLain of Havelock and Jason Melvin Baertschi of Ventura, California. Ruth Ann gave her 2 grandchildren, Tracy and Jesse McLain both of Havelock. Tracy gave her 2 great grandchildren, Ashlynn and Jeffrey Broadfoot who gave her her favorite name ever, Grammy Grammy.
Carol's passion for cooking gained her many friends. For those that knew her when they saw "Mama Carol" they knew there was something good to eat close by. She departed this life with Melvin by her side at home February 18, 2020.
We would like to send special thanks to Tom & Marianne Burbach for always being there. Marjorie (Peanut) Smith for being there through it all. Kristina Boyd especially for being there for Dad.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020