Carol Kaijala died on Nov 21, 2020 at age 87. She was born January 24, 1933 to Helen and Granville Leeke in Putnam, Connecticut.
She earned a BS degree in Nursing at Skidmore College and was employed for over 30 years as a visiting nurse and as an administrator in the Visiting Nurse Service of New York. Carol and her then husband moved in 1992 to New Bern, NC from South Salem, NY, settling in Trent Woods. She was widowed in 1998 and later married her present husband, Glenn Kaijala in 2005 and from that time had lived in Fairfield Harbour. Carol was initially an active member of Christ Church, later Emmanuel Church and then St. Andrew Lutheran Church for the last 14 years.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Kaijala, two daughters, Karen Mangan (husband Dennis) of Queens, NY and Valerie Ramer of Edmonds, WA. She has 4 grandchildren, Steven and Ryan Mangan, and Rebecca and David Ramer. She was recently thrilled to have her first great-granddaughter, Daniella.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
