NEW BERN – Carol Langston Jarman, 80, Passed away at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.

Born in Kinston, NC to the late Carl W. Langston and Eva L. Miller.

Carol held many jobs throughout her life. She worked in tobacco, was a sales clerk, waitress, cook and the best baby sitter anyone could ever ask for. She was a true care-giver and had a heart for helping others. Her door was always open to family, friends and anyone in need. Everyone was welcomed at "Carol's Kitchen". She was the "Best" cook ever! Her love being the main ingredient. You always left her table with your belly full and your spirit lighter. Carol loved her family fiercely and was truly the glue that held them all together no matter what. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed greatly. Her family finds peace in knowing she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This world's loss is most definitely Heaven's gain.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Albert Lee Jarman, her children; Teresa Spiece (Glenn), Carl Jarman (Mary) and Tina Brown, all of New Bern, NC. She also leaves behind her 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Siblings, Mawrine Jarman of New Bern, NC, Louise Forrest (James) of Maryland and sister-in-law, Shirley Langston of Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Langston and Jerry Langston, and her sister Ernestine Jenkins, all of Virginia, her brothers-in-law, Kenneth Jarman and Clarence Jarman Jr., of New Bern, NC and her son-in-law, Randall Brown, of New Bern, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm, Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Bridgeton Free Will Baptist Church in Bridgeton, NC. Special thanks to Pastor Jerry Rackley, Reverend Frank Jackson, Kim Tripp and Elizabeth Holt.

Arrangements provided by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City, NC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store