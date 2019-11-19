Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lee Goulding. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lee Goulding, 90, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by family. Carol was born on August 26, 1929 in New Bern, NC to R.G and Bessie Perry. She was married in 1947 to William Cecil Goulding, who preceded her in death after 57 years of marriage.

She is preceded in death by siblings Selma Snyder and Bobby Perry; son-in-law Carl Brown; and great granddaughter Kaylee Gilleland.

She is survived by her brother Jerry Perry (Becky) of Tryon; children Susan Brown of Fort Mill and Cecelia Stallings of New Bern; grandchildren Paige Peed (Michael) of Aurora; Karlton Shrum (Mary Ann) of Lancaster; Elissa Gilleland (Josh) of Clover; great grandchildren Spencer Peed, Jordan Shrum, Josiah Shrum, Joel Shrum, Sara Ava Shrum, Lilee Shrum, and Cole Gilleland and great great grandchild Jaxson Shrum.

Carol was a retired nurse and homemaker who loved gardening, sewing, decorating, cooking and crafts of all kinds. Though purple was her very favorite, she was known for her colorful flair. She had many lifelong friends and a bright, cheerful greeting for everyone. She was an active member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for 72 years. She was the Leader of the Chipper Club and a circle leader.

Visitation will be held at Cotten Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church at 239 Middle Street, New Bern on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions can be made to the at 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory

