Born Carol Delois Murphy on August 7, 1945, in Pollocksville, North Carolina, Carol was the daughter of the late Killis Allen Murphy, Jr. and the late Minnie Bell Murphy. Carol was educated in the public schools of Jones County and graduated from Jones High School in 1963. Carol earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education in 1967 from the North Carolina College at Durham, now North Carolina Central University.

Carol married the late Johnny Edward Hill on July 27, 1968. John Edward and Carol were blessed with two children, William Allen, a laboratory animal veterinarian, and Joy Johnell, an information technology executive. Carol delighted in the successes of her children, but her life's greatest joy was her grandson Damien Malone, Jr.

For thirty years, Carol was a dedicated and beloved typing and business education teacher in the Craven County School System serving J. T. Barber High School, J. T. Barber Junior High School and New Bern High School.

Carol was initiated into the Theta Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in 1975. A life member of the sorority, Carol served as financial secretary and on various chapter committees.

Carol was a faithful member of the Free Will Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. She served for over twenty years as church recording secretary and for five additional years as financial secretary. In May 2012, Carol was honored as Free Will Chapel Woman of the Year.

A proud twenty-year breast cancer survivor, Carol was a staunch supporter of Jones County . Carol was a member of the Jones County Martin Luther King Birthday Observance Committee and the North Carolina Retired School Personnel Association.

Carol's legacy of class, grace, and faith will forever be carried by her son, William Allen Hill; her daughter Joy Johnell Hill Malone; her son-in-law, Damien Malone, Sr.; and grandson, Damien Malone, Jr., who affectionally called her "Nana". Additional survivors include, her sisters, Mateldia and Deborah Murphy; a brother, Shelton Murphy; a brother-in law, William Lee Hill; four sisters-in-law, Tera Murphy, Deborah Boone, and Josephine and Kathy Hill; two aunts, Charity and Edna Murphy; two uncles, Leamon Murphy and Vincent Franks, Sr.; six nieces, Ericka Boone, Georgette McCray, Monica Murphy, and Gloria, Benita, and Linda Faye Hill; three nephews, Jeremy Murphy, David Boone, Jr., and Gregory Hill; a special cousin, Janice Murrell; a beloved friend, Alice Strayhorn; and a host of other cousins and friends. -

Visitation & Ritualistic Services by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Date: Friday, January 17, 2020

Time: 6:00 – 7:00PM

Location: Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern, NC 28562

Funeral Service

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Time: 1:00PM

Location: Northwest A Conference Tabernacle, 1124 Ten Mile Fork Road, Trenton, NC 28585

Entombment: Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Road, New Bern, NC 28562

Repast: Jones County Civic Center, 832 North Carolina Hwy 58, Trenton, NC 28585

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jones County (Trenton, NC) .



