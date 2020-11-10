1/1
Carol Sue Dolan
Carol Sue Dolan, 63, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Carol was born on September 28, 1957 in East Orange, New Jersey to the late Frederick and Margaret Fischer.
She was a mother to many and a caregiver to all.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Frank Dolan, daughter Melanie Dolan (Ryan McCorkendale), son, Jared Dolan (Ashley), 7 grandchildren; Zachary, Logan, and Bailey McCorkendale; Natalie, Mason, and Joshua Dolan and Patrick O'Connor, brother, Kenneth Fischer, sister-in-law, Gail Fischer, nephew, Paul Fischer, niece, Laura Schnur, and many friends.
She is predeceased by her son, Sean Alexander Dolan, and brother, Frederick E. Fischer Jr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at Cotten Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow in the chapel. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting http://www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
In the care of Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
