Caroline Schreiber Mallard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Schreiber Mallard.
Service Information
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-5111
Obituary
Send Flowers

TRENTON - Mrs. Caroline Schreiber Mallard, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A native of Wilmington, DE, Caroline was the last surviving child of Ida and Rudolph Schreiber. She was a long-time administrator with Stanley Tools/Bosch, and retired from Moen. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren and cooking for all her family. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Karl and William; and her husband R. Wesley Mallard, Sr.
Visitation will be at the residence of Ralph and Tonya Mallard on Saturday, April 4, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., followed by a private memorial service. Burial will be in Friendship Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Caroline is survived by her two sons, Daniel Wesley Mallard, Sr. and wife Arlene; and Ralph E. Mallard, and wife Tanya; all of Trenton. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Daniel W. Mallard, Jr. (Nicole); Ralph Logan Mallard; Lucas Nathaniel Mallard; Mary Maggie Mallard; and her three great grandchildren, Ayden Wesley Mallard, Annaleigh Reynolds Mallard, and Mason Jay Mallard.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Mallard Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details