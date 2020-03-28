TRENTON - Mrs. Caroline Schreiber Mallard, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A native of Wilmington, DE, Caroline was the last surviving child of Ida and Rudolph Schreiber. She was a long-time administrator with Stanley Tools/Bosch, and retired from Moen. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren and cooking for all her family. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Karl and William; and her husband R. Wesley Mallard, Sr.
Visitation will be at the residence of Ralph and Tonya Mallard on Saturday, April 4, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., followed by a private memorial service. Burial will be in Friendship Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Caroline is survived by her two sons, Daniel Wesley Mallard, Sr. and wife Arlene; and Ralph E. Mallard, and wife Tanya; all of Trenton. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Daniel W. Mallard, Jr. (Nicole); Ralph Logan Mallard; Lucas Nathaniel Mallard; Mary Maggie Mallard; and her three great grandchildren, Ayden Wesley Mallard, Annaleigh Reynolds Mallard, and Mason Jay Mallard.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Mallard Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020