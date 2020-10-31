Carolyn Ann Eilertson, 77, of New Bern, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 29, 2020. At the age of eight years old, Carolyn found a Bible and began reading it by herself. She then asked her parents for permission to visit the local church, Foxhall Baptist Church, where she gave her life to the Lord and was baptized. She has faithfully served her Lord and Savior ever since. When her husband, Sidney, first met her, she was teaching Sunday School at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida. She enjoyed working with children her whole life and was teaching AWANA's Cubbies until her passing.



Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife and mother, faithfully raising her children while her husband, Sid, was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for 28 years with three years in Vietnam and other deployments. Her life was the embodiment of Proverbs 31:10-31. Carolyn's primary focus was being a devoted wife and raising her children, making the home a wonderful, loving place. After her children matured, she managed the Havelock Christian Bookstore for over 25 years which helped to serve the local community. She extended her motherly love and compassion to her children's spouses and became a mother to them also. Carolyn treasured her grandchildren and received so much joy from spending time with them, praying for them constantly and serving them whenever she could. Carolyn was an integral partner in everything her husband did, especially when it involved church and Gideon ministry. Sidney knows that they are one in Christ and share "love forever and eternity," which Carolyn had engraved on his wedding ring when they were married. All of her children proclaim that she was the "best Mom ever" and they were so blessed to have her in their lives.



She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Sidney "Sid" Eilertson; children, Stephen Eilertson (Canda) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Yvonne Wellspeak (Michael) of New Bern, and Philip Eilertson (Paige) of Cape Carteret, NC; siblings, Billy Wooddell (Valecia), Sandy Wilhite (Brian), and Katie Hogan (Mike); grandchildren, Sidney Eilertson, Lauren Wellspeak, Grace Eilertson, Emily Wellspeak, Brent Eilertson, Leif Eilertson, Catherine Wellspeak, Faith Eilertson, and Charlotte Wellspeak.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Brent and Gladys Wooddell; sister, Barbara Eck; and brother, Leonard "Donnie" Wooddell.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4th at Tabernacle Baptist Church, followed by the service beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Gleason officiating. She will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Memorial Park.



Flowers are welcomed or memorial gifts may be made in her name to Tabernacle Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store