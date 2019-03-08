Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Brewer Willis. View Sign

Carolyn Brewer Willis, a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019, surrounded by family at Hope Hospice House in Lehigh Acres, Florida. She was 2 months shy of her 99th birthday.

Carolyn was born in Bolton, NC, to Ray and Annette Brewer on April 24, 1920 and moved to New Bern when she was 3 years old. She spent almost all of her life as a resident of New Bern, only relocating to Florida a few years ago for health reasons.

Carolyn was married to Albert T. Willis, Jr. for 56 years before his death in 1998. Carolyn's main career was as a stay-at-home mom. In later years, she worked for BB&T as a head teller, a job she loved.

Carolyn's life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed life-long New Bern friends, playing bridge, reading, and working crossword puzzles. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends and for her positive outlook on life.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, husband, two sisters, brother, and a beloved son, Albert Thomas Willis, III (Tommy). She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Louis) Willis Wright of Potomac, MD and Annette (Vance) Willis Holbrook of LaBelle, FL; grandchildren, Jackie (Brian) Holbrook Rasmussen, Laura (Dan) Wright Salomon, Todd Holbrook, and Forrest Wright; two great granddaughters, Elliot and Isla Rasmussen; another great granddaughter expected this spring; her sister-in-law, Jeanne Brewer; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for this fall in New Bern. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bishop Memorial Home, c/o Ben Parrish, 217 Change Street, New Bern, NC 28560; Hope Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908; or the .



Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations