She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Casey, two daughters, Dana Briggs and husband, Jeff, of High Ridge, MO, and Diana Loeffler and husband, Jeff, of Fenton, MO, one stepdaughter, Mary Lee Casey and husband, Denis McDonough, of Raleigh, NC, two brothers, Jim Broughton, of West Palm Beach, FL and Jack Broughton of Palisades, CO, six grandchildren, Becki McDonald and husband, Michael, Christopher and Joey Briggs, Miranda Gregory and husband, Chris, Sam, and Matilda Loeffler, two great grandchildren, Ellie and Max McDonald.

Carolyn attended Arapahoe Elementary School and Pamlico County High School, graduating from New Bern High School in 1965. After rearing her children, she earned a bachelor's and master's from Southeast Missouri State University accomplishing a perfect 4.0 average in graduate school. During her final year of graduate studies, she scored what was then the highest score ever achieved by graduate students at that university on a standardized English composition exam.

She was an English instructor at Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, MO before returning to her native Pamlico County in 2005. After serving as an adjunct for Craven Community College, she retired after teaching English and the humanities at Pamlico Community College. She also headed the college transfer curriculum at PCC. In retirement, she was an adjunct for Mount Olive University for two terms.

In addition to being a college instructor, she was a partner in her husband's writing projects, editing his book Dismal? The Great Dismal Swamp Canal and serving as co-author of Sound People, A Culture in Transition which is now in a pre-publication status. She traveled across the state assisting him in 2005 when he produced slide show feature stories for

Devoted to her faith in Jesus Christ, she was a member of both Silver Hill Christian Church, Grantsboro, and Bethany Christian Church, Arapahoe. Apart from her accomplishments in education, writing, and other artistic endeavors, her greatest joy was visiting her children and grandchildren, taking exceptional pride in each one's individual accomplishments.

All who knew her were exposed to her unyielding values of honesty, accepting responsibility, and compassion. She abhorred injustice, bigotry, prejudice, and the sins humanity commits against humanity.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, October 26, at Bethany Christian Church in Arapahoe, the church she attended growing up and where she married Ben on July 22, 2007. Sunday, October 27, is the date of Silver Hill Christian Church's annual Homecoming. A special part of that service will be to recognize and honor her homecoming with her Creator.

In lieu of flowers, friends and relatives are encouraged to consider a donation to the NC Coastal Heritage Association, 3325 Hwy. 306 South, Grantsboro, NC 28529, earmarked for the final production stages of the book, Sound People. This book will be dedicated to her recognizing her enormous contributions as co-author.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home and Cremations.



Carolyn Broughton Casey, 72, of Minnesott Beach, died Saturday, September 14 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Born at Dawson's Creek in Pamlico County, she was the daughter of James Jarrett and Velva Broughton. She traveled across the state assisting him in 2005 when he produced slide show feature stories for WRAL.com, the website for WRAL TV in Raleigh. She served two terms as a Minnesott Beach Town Commissioner, 2014 - 2018, and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Pamlico County Arts Council. As an avocation, she enjoyed creating fine jewelry both for sale and for gifts to special people in her life.

