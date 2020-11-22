Carolyn Fae Jordan Massenburg, 61, of New Bern, a native of Pollocksville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Pruitt Healthcare Trent.

Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Goshen Cemetery, Goshen Rd., Pollocksville. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook page.

She is survived by her husband, Vincent Massenburg of New Bern; two sons, Dwayne Lee Massenburg of Raleigh and Ryan Jordan Massenburg of Pollocksville; her father, Clifford Jordan Jr. of Pollocksville; one sister, Tonja Jordan Davis of Pollocksville; one granddaughter.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store