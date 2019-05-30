NEW BERN - Carolyn Faye Pearson Wesley, 78, of 215 Capeson Lane, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Family and friends may express condolences at the home. Viewing hours are from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Macedonia M. B. Church in New Bern. The entombment will follow at the Pearson Family Cemetery. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019