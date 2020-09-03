1/1
Carolyn Gaskins Clark
Carolyn Gaskins Clark, 71, of Cove City, was called to her Heavenly Home on the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was a faithful and devoted wife to her husband, a loving mother to her daughters, and a wonderful "Gammy" to her grandchildren.
She leaves behind a host of family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Among those who will miss her the most is her husband of 52 years, Pastor John Clark; daughters, Tracy Clark Murphy (Greg) and Trisha Clark Bennett; grandchildren, Brianna Cox and Jackson Bennett; brother, Darrell Gaskins (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.
Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton Winfield Gaskins and Anna Belle Gaskins; brother, Guy Winfield Gaskins; and sister, Shelby Jean Hook.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. She will be laid to rest at the Gaskins Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation in Carolyn's memory to the charity of their choice.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
