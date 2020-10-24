Carolyn Joyce Ipock, age 73, of Ernul passed away on October 21, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. She had fought a chronic respiratory illness for the past few years. She lost the battle when she succumbed to the Covid 19 Virus.
She was the daughter of the late Clifton and Minnie Bell Purifoy of the Truitt Community in Craven County.
Carolyn was devoted to her family. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, and working with flowers. She loved making beautiful silk flower arrangements. She was an avid researcher in learning new information about things that could help her and her family. Keeping up with her grandchildren through Skyping was a joy to her.
She is survived by her husband, Charles of Ernul; her son, Charles Jr. "Charlie" of Ernul; her daughter, Stephanie Farley of Tyler, Texas; her two grandchildren, Dasi and Toby Farley of Tyler, Texas; and her sister, Charlotte Whitford of Ernul.
A private family graveside service will be held at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. The wearing of masks and social distancing is being requested. The arrangements are being followed per Carolyn's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 68, Ernul, NC 28527. Carolyn greatly appreciated their services.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses in the Covid section at Carolina East Medical Center. They not only provided medical care but served as family to Carolyn, too. We appreciate the care and concern of the entire Carolina East Medical Center.
