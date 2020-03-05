Carolyn Louise Cooper, 69, formerly of Pamlico County, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of her mother, Siddie Cooper, 378 Long Leaf Drive, Reelsboro.
Her funeral service is noon Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters, 885 Hwy. 306 North, Grantsboro. The interment will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery, Florence Community of Merritt.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020