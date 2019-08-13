Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davis-Royster Funeral Services 926 S Garnett St Henderson , NC 27536 (252)-492-6911 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Davis-Royster Funeral Services 926 S Garnett St Henderson , NC 27536 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Cotton Memorial Presbyterian Church 511 N Chestnut St. Henderson , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Marie Smith Green, age 89, of Henderson, departed this life on August 7, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1930 in Durham, and raised in New Bern, by her parents, Isaac Hughes Smith, Jr. and Annie Day Shepard Smith. Carolyn is the granddaughter of Annie Day Robinson Shepard and Dr. James E. Shepard, the founder of North Carolina College (NCC) for Negroes, now known as North Carolina Central University (NCCU). Carolyn spent most of her childhood in Durham with her grandparents. She attended and became a camp counselor at Camp Atwater in North Brookfield, Massachusetts. She attended 4-H camp as a chaperone with the Vance County contingent for many years. She was also a water safety instructor and organized Red Cross swimming lessons for all the children in her neighborhood and later enjoyed attending the NC Lions Camp Dogwood. Carolyn enrolled in college after the eleventh grade and attended NCC. While enrolled there, she was honored to meet former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, opera singer Marian Anderson and author and historian W.E.B. DuBois. She was initiated into Alpha Chi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority while in college and maintained a lifelong commitment to the organization. Carolyn received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce (Summa Cum Laude) at NCC in 1951. Carolyn was proud to become a Golden Eagle as part of her 50-year class reunion. Carolyn obtained her M. Ed. in 1952 from Boston University where she was a fellow graduate student and acquaintance of the late Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. who was pusuing his doctorate there. After receiving her degrees, Carolyn taught Business Education at Saint Augustine College (University), and was later the Secretary to the President of Fisk University. She finished her career working as the business manager for Beckford Medical Center in Henderson. On December 15,1956, Carolyn married her husband Dr. James Preston Green, Sr., physician, community leader and member of the North Carolina General Assembly. They were blessed with three children: the late Attorney James Preston Green, Jr. (widow Diane), Isaac Hughes Green (Pamela), and Carolyn Green Boone, J.D.; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Carolyn embraced the legacy of her family throughout her life. She was involved in many civic and community activities. She was the first African-American woman to win a party nomination and run for Henderson school board in 1968. After desegregation she reestablished the parent-teacher organization at E.M. Rollins Elementary School. She was the first African-American asked to join the Hospital Guild at Maria Parham Hospital. She later served the Hospital Guild as both treasurer and president. Carolyn was past president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Old North State Medical Society. She served on the Board of Trustees of Vance Granville Community College. She lead annual fundraising campaigns for the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. Carolyn was also a Charter member of the Nu Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.Carolyn's faith was strong, she was a 60-year member of Cotton Memorial Presbyterian Church in Henderson. She served as the editor of the church newsletter, a Cub Scout Den Mother and was a Girl Scout Troop Leader as well. She was a member of the Henderson Daisy Garden Club, Bridge club and Pinochle club for many years. Carolyn was also active with her local VIP Organization for visually impaired people.Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, August 14, at Cotton Memorial Presbyterian Church, located at 511 N Chestnut St., Henderson, NC 27536. Reverend Delton Farmer will officiate, and Elder Eva M. Clayton will offer the eulogy. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery on Breckenridge Street. Family Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 13, at Davis Royster Funeral Service in Henderson. Donations may be made to the Dr James P and Carolyn Smith Green Endowed Scholarship fund at North Carolina Central University (1801 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707) for students who are residents of Craven or Vance counties; Camp Dogwood, North Carolina Lions, Inc., PO Box 39, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 (secure online donation via https://www.classy.org/give/148769/#!/donation/checkout ); or the Vance County VIPs, 300 South Garnett Street, Henderson, NC 27536. Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

